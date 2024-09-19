AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.72%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 143.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.28%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
UNITY 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,534 Increased By 73.9 (0.87%)
BR30 27,110 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 81,626 Increased By 1165 (1.45%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 349.3 (1.37%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-19

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Recorder Report Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 08:51am

KARACHI: Following the federal government’s directives, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected all bids of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) received in the auction held on Wednesday.

Overall, investors placed total bids of Rs 1.425 billion for 3-, 6- and 12-month MTBs. The 12-month T-Bill saw significant interest, with bids totaling Rs 925 billion, representing 65 percent of the total bid amount. For the 3-month T-bills, bids amounting to Rs 221.5 billion were received, while 6-month bids fetched a total of Rs 278.6 billion worth bids.

According to AHL Research, the bid pattern indicated that, had the government decided to raise the target amount, the cut-off yields would have declined by 29-101 bps.

MTBs auction: govt borrowing well above target

With the PIB fixed-rate auction scheduled for Thursday, analysts believed that after MTBs auction rejection, participants will bid at lower rates, ensuring liquidity is invested.

This trend will help the government lower its borrowing costs while ensuring its debt profile remains tilted towards longer-term instruments, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Federal Government auction Pakistan Market Treasury Bills T-bills MTBs Auction for MTBs

Comments

200 characters

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Read more stories