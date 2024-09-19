AGL 36.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
Opinion Print 2024-09-19

PARTLY FACETIOUS: South Asians are extremely sensitive people

Anjum Ibrahim Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

“One has to give due credit to those who teach journalism.” “Right, but their teachings fall by the wayside depending on policy.”

“Well, I reckon us South Asians are extremely sensitive people - we don’t take to criticism, especially overt criticism. Take Pakistan, India, Bangladesh…”

“OK so what about bombing Al Jazeera office by the US forces during the Iraq war, and the ouster of its reporters from Greater Israel (inclusive of Gaza and West Bank), what about the treatment of Russian Television by the US recently and…”

“OK, but the difference is these attacks were all on foreign media and while we in the Land of the Pure have declared many a foreign journalist persona non grata, yet it is not the government’s fault if our journalists make a habit of going on leave without informing their families and friends and…”

“Shut up, anyway going back to the five W’s - who, what, when, why and where – and in any given story/report the W that generates most discussion changes. The exploding pagers in Lebanon, the airwaves are inundated with the who and the how, in the case of the attempt to pass the twenty-sixth amendment to the constitution the who was the drafter is under debate…”

“Well, I thought the focus was on The Chosen and their flawed assumptions.”

“How did you determine who was the chosen?”

“The one who got the most air time.”

“The Samdhi got the most air time.”

“Leave him be - the guy has a blanket immunity laminated card - don’t forget he wrote a 42-page handwritten affidavit detailing how he laundered money for his counterpart Samdhi, and he is still conferred as many portfolios as he desires.”

“Faisal Vawda said the government was incompetent.”

“Going back to the who, does Vawda know the role played by his counterpart - The Brown Pope?”

“What role, the amendment has gone back to the drawing board?”

“There you go, see the Brown Pope went with the Samdhi and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit The Maulana – and...and…”

“The cat got your tongue!”

“Yes, and the cat is not a house cat but a tiger.”

“Right.”

