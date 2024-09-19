AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
AIRLINK 130.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.48%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
KOSM 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
OGDC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
SEARL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
TPLP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.82%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,536 Increased By 76.2 (0.9%)
BR30 27,108 Decreased By -160.4 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,612 Increased By 1150.5 (1.43%)
KSE30 25,810 Increased By 341.9 (1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-19

3 ‘terrorists’ killed in ‘encounter’

Safdar Rasheed Published 19 Sep, 2024 07:14am

LAHORE: In a significant counter-terrorism operation, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an exchange of gunfire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near Nankana Sahib Interchange. Two other terrorists managed to escape.

The CTD launched an intelligence-based raid to apprehend the terrorists. However, the suspects opened fire on the CTD team, resulting in a firefight. The spokesperson revealed that three terrorists were killed by the gunfire from their own accomplices, while two fled the scene.

During the operation, the CTD recovered three hand grenades, three detonators, safety fuse wires, two rifles, ammunition, and explosive materials from the terrorists.

A search operation is underway to capture the terrorists who escaped, and the CTD has set up roadblocks near the Nankana Sahib Motorway Interchange. The CTD also disclosed that the terrorists had completed planning for a major attack in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

