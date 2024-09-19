3 ‘terrorists’ killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: In a significant counter-terrorism operation, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an exchange of gunfire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near Nankana Sahib Interchange. Two other terrorists managed to escape.

The CTD launched an intelligence-based raid to apprehend the terrorists. However, the suspects opened fire on the CTD team, resulting in a firefight. The spokesperson revealed that three terrorists were killed by the gunfire from their own accomplices, while two fled the scene.

During the operation, the CTD recovered three hand grenades, three detonators, safety fuse wires, two rifles, ammunition, and explosive materials from the terrorists.

A search operation is underway to capture the terrorists who escaped, and the CTD has set up roadblocks near the Nankana Sahib Motorway Interchange. The CTD also disclosed that the terrorists had completed planning for a major attack in Lahore.

