AGL 36.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
AIRLINK 130.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.48%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUBC 148.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.39 (-3.5%)
HUMNL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
OGDC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
TPLP 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,584 Increased By 1122.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 25,794 Increased By 325.5 (1.28%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-19

‘No other court will be accepted over SC’, says PTI Senator

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 07:19am

LAHORE: PTI Senator Hamid Khan, on Wednesday said no other court would be accepted over the Supreme Court. The senator talking to the journalists at the Lahore High Court (LHC) said, the Supreme Court is Pakistan’s constitutional court, and no other constitutional court can be formed in the presence of the Supreme Court.

Hamid Khan, who also heads one of the two major groups of lawyers in the country, stated that the legal fraternity would not allow unconstitutional actions of the government.

He said after the retirement of the Chief Justice, the senior-most judge assumes the position, and no one except Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah should aspire to the office of the top judge. “We want to see the judiciary grow stronger and more independent,” Khan added.

The senator maintained that lawyers cannot be tempted with material benefits, as they are independents. He stated that a lawyers’ convention was going to be held against the so-called amendments proposed by the government.

President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Asad Manzoor Butt also said the lawyers had always advocated for the people’s rights. He said the legal community formulated a plan of action regarding the proposed constitutional amendments. He said all the legal fraternity would participate in Thursday’s convention at the LHC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC PTI Hamid Khan PTI senator constitutional court

Comments

200 characters

‘No other court will be accepted over SC’, says PTI Senator

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories