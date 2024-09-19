‘No other court will be accepted over SC’, says PTI Senator

LAHORE: PTI Senator Hamid Khan, on Wednesday said no other court would be accepted over the Supreme Court. The senator talking to the journalists at the Lahore High Court (LHC) said, the Supreme Court is Pakistan’s constitutional court, and no other constitutional court can be formed in the presence of the Supreme Court.

Hamid Khan, who also heads one of the two major groups of lawyers in the country, stated that the legal fraternity would not allow unconstitutional actions of the government.

He said after the retirement of the Chief Justice, the senior-most judge assumes the position, and no one except Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah should aspire to the office of the top judge. “We want to see the judiciary grow stronger and more independent,” Khan added.

The senator maintained that lawyers cannot be tempted with material benefits, as they are independents. He stated that a lawyers’ convention was going to be held against the so-called amendments proposed by the government.

President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Asad Manzoor Butt also said the lawyers had always advocated for the people’s rights. He said the legal community formulated a plan of action regarding the proposed constitutional amendments. He said all the legal fraternity would participate in Thursday’s convention at the LHC.

