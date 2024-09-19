AGL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.82%)
AIRLINK 130.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.43%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.74%)
DGKC 75.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
FCCL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUBC 146.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-4.94%)
HUMNL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.67%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
OGDC 142.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.5%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
TPLP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 59.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.88%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 8,487 Increased By 27.3 (0.32%)
BR30 26,937 Decreased By -331.2 (-1.21%)
KSE100 81,295 Increased By 833.5 (1.04%)
KSE30 25,685 Increased By 217 (0.85%)
Opinion Print 2024-09-19

‘Harris vs Trump: Views of the Pakistani-American community’

Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper on Monday and yesterday. Domestically, issues like healthcare, reproductive rights, and economic stability also shape the community’s preferences.

Harris’s stance on healthcare and social justice resonates with younger, progressive Pakistani Americans, while Trump’s economic policies attract some within the diaspora who favor conservative fiscal approaches. Donald Trump’s policy of directly negotiating with the Afghan Taliban aimed to end US involvement in Afghanistan, culminating in the 2020 Doha Agreement.

The US bypassed the Afghan government and engaged the Taliban as the primary power brokers, offering legitimacy in exchange for assurances against terrorism. This approach prioritized US withdrawal and left Afghanistan’s future governance to internal actors.

The strategy marked a shift from military engagement to diplomatic resolution, with the ultimate goal of exiting a long, costly conflict.

In contrast, Pakistan’s policy towards the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is focused on internal security, dealing with a group that threatens the state’s sovereignty.

Pakistan has used a mix of military operations and occasional peace talks, but these negotiations have not led to long-term stability. Unlike the Afghan Taliban, the TTP is a domestic insurgency ideologically opposed to Pakistan’s governance model.

While military campaigns have weakened the TTP at times, the group continues to pose significant challenges, highlighting the more adversarial nature of Pakistan’s approach compared to Trump’s diplomatic efforts with the Afghan Taliban.

The Pakistani-American community’s views on the upcoming U.S. election reflect both national and personal concerns.

The majority leans towards Harris as the more favourable candidate. Key reasons include her support for immigration reform, which aligns with the needs of Pakistani expatriates, and her more predictable foreign policy approach, particularly towards South Asia.

Harris’s stance on healthcare, social justice, and her potential to balance U.S.-India relations also resonate with younger and progressive members of the diaspora.

In contrast, Trump’s restrictive immigration policies, alignment with India, and his administration’s confrontational stance on China-Pakistan relations have left many in the community wary of a second Trump term.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Donald Trump US Kamala Harris 2024 US elections Harris vs. Trump

