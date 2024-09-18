AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
Business & Finance TOMCL (The Organic Meat Company Limited) 41.46 Increased By ▲ 1.87%

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 11:52am

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), a Pakistani meat processor, said it has completed the second phase of operational expansion as it aims to cater to growing demand from China.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“This phase adds an additional capacity of 300 Metric Tons (MT) per month for the production of frozen cooked beef meat,” TOMCL said in its notice.

The company informed that the expanded production capacity is aimed at catering to the growing demand for frozen cooked beef meat products, particularly in the People’s Republic of China (PR China) market, where it enjoys a strong presence.

“This development marks a significant milestone in TOMCL’s strategic growth initiatives and further strengthens its position in the Chinese frozen cooked beef meat market,” read the notice.

Earlier this year, TOMCL became the first company in South Asia to successfully export heat-treated frozen beef meat products to China.

In 2021, the Chinese customs authorities approved TOMCL to export heat-treated beef to China.

TOMCL is engaged in the processing, sale and export of halal meat and allied products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market. However, the company has added pet food raw materials to its portfolio enabling it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in the Far East, Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.

MZI Sep 18, 2024 12:45pm
Great. We can do a good deal of export by investing in livestock.
