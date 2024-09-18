AGL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.45%)
AIRLINK 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.51%)
DGKC 75.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
HUBC 153.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.29%)
HUMNL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
PTC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 58.43 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (7.25%)
UNITY 28.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,423 Increased By 47.2 (0.56%)
BR30 27,176 Increased By 69.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 80,267 Increased By 775.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 25,370 Increased By 301.2 (1.2%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares rise as softer yen supports; Fed verdict in focus

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 08:57am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday, supported by a softer yen and a recovery among chip-related stocks, although moves were subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve’s long-awaited monetary policy decision.

The Nikkei was up 0.7% at 36,461.44 by the midday break, after sliding in the previous two sessions on a stronger yen, while the broader Topix rose 0.4% to 2,565.25.

In a boost to export shares, which benefit from a softer domestic currency, the yen hovered around 142.02 per dollar earlier in the session.

The currency strengthened to below 140 in a holiday-thinned Asia session on Monday.

Automakers, in particular, stood out after investors picked up big names knocked down by the yen’s recent gains, with shares of Toyota Motor climbing about 3%, Mazda Motor adding 3.5%, and Honda Motor up 2.1%.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groupings, transport equipment, which includes automakers, rose 2.2% to become the top performing sector.

Technology stocks also saw buying on the dip, lifting AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest up 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

But gains narrowed as the yen recouped some of the early losses during morning trade.

Investors are waiting to see whether the US Fed will cut interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting later in the day.

Markets have gone from expecting a moderate cut to pricing in a 65% chance the Fed will reduce interest rates by 50 basis points, up from 35% a week earlier, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Japan’s Nikkei slides on strong yen worries before Fed decision

It’s expected that the yen might weaken against the dollar if the rate cut is smaller than the super-sized cut currently priced in, said Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

“I think this scenario is likely, but the market is currently cautious considering that (the foreign exchange rate) might become a bit turbulent.”

Among other heavyweights, shares of Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing were up 2.4% to give the Nikkei its biggest lift.

SoftBank Group Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japanese shares rise as softer yen supports; Fed verdict in focus

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories