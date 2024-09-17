‘Constitutional package’: Prorogation of Senate session ends ‘hype’

ISLAMABAD: The hype surrounding the “mysterious” constitutional package for the superior judiciary finally fizzled out on Monday after the upper house of the parliament was prorogued without taking up the related bill that was not part of the Senate’s business agenda amidst the reports that the government was earlier planning to move the legislative draft in the supplementary agenda.

On the concluding day of the Senate session, the house took up only one business agenda item; a motion moved by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Parliamentary Leader Atta-ur-Rehman, the brother of Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman, that was unanimously passed by the house.

Ahead of the Senate meeting, there were speculations that the JUI-F senator would share his party’s stance on the floor of the house regarding the judicial package.

Constitutional amendment: NA, Senate sessions adjourned till Monday

However, the JUI-F lawmaker spoke only on the resolution that he moved.

“Commemorating the historical day of September 7, 1974; the day when the Parliament of Pakistan unanimously declared Qadianis as a non-Muslims minority; noting that indeed that day was historical not just for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world as the long sustained struggle of the Muslims ultimately became successful; realising that it is imperative to highlight and remember the historical moments, the Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the government that the day may be celebrated officially and be declared as a national holiday,” read the resolution that received the house’s unanimous nod.

Speaking on the motion, Rehman said that those lawmakers and religious personalities who were part of the parliament’s session to declare the Qadianis as non-Muslims be honoured.

A day earlier, when the JUI-F chief visited the Parliament House late-night on Sunday, he held a brief meeting with the party lawmakers at his brother’s chamber.

The house proceedings were marked with an apparent lack of interest of the Senate’s key office-bearers, as the session continued for less than 20 minutes before been prorogued.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Tarar and Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz did not attend the Senate meeting that was chaired by Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan.

