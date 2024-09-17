Power breakdown: Nepra to issue show-cause notice to co

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has decided to issue show cause notice to Sahiwal Coal Power established by the Chinese company M/s Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) for failing to install equipment for restoration of power supply in blackout situation.

According to Nepra, power system breakdown occurred on January 23, 2023 at 07:34:43:800 hours plunging the entire country into darkness and the system was completely restored on January 24, 2023 after 20 hours approximately.

Nepra, being a regulator of power sector, took serious notice of the incident and constituted an Inquiry Committee to probe the matter.

The Inquiry Committee visited power houses, grid stations, sites and offices in the process of inquiry. During the course of inquiry, the matter was examined in detail by inquiring from the concerned officials and in the process relevant documents were also obtained to arrive at the right conclusion.

The information related to supply restoration time of power plants and synchronization of their units after complete system breakdown on January 23, 2023 was provided by System Operator (NPCC).

The submitted information revealed that the supply the licencees bus bar was restored at 22:21 hours on January 23, 2023 and the licencee was instructed by the NPCC through notice to synch NTS as per PPA to synch its Units 1 & 2 at 06:24 hrs on January 24, 2023.

However, the licencee had synchronized its units at 07:35 hours and 20:25 hours on January 24, 2023 respectively i.e. after a lapse of 1:11 hours and 14:01 hours respectively, thereby, prima facie, the licencee failed to comply with the NPCC’s instructions in a timely manner as per terms and conditions of PPA which severely hampered the restoration process of power system.

In view of the above, the authority observed that the licencee was bound to follow the instructions of the NPCC, which it failed to do. Hence, the Authority observed that the licencee has prima facie failed to comply with Section 14B (4) of the NEPRA Act, Rule 10(6) of the NEPRA Licencing (Generation) Rules, 2000 and Clauses of the Grid Code. In view of the foregoing, the Authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against the licensee under NEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021.

The company sent its explanation to the Authority, rejected on the basis of documentary evidence and viewpoint of NPCC, arguing that the licensee’s response is deficient in addressing the fundamental issues, such as the substantial delay in synchronization and the absence of a finalized operating procedure.

The authority is of the considered opinion that the licencee has failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the explanation issued to it, therefore, decided to issue a show cause notice to the licensee in terms of Regulation 4(8) & 4(9) of the Fine Regulations, 2021.

