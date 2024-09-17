Sixth mpox case confirmed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, Monday, announced confirmation of sixth mpox case in Pakistan, saying the 44-year-old patient has a travel history of Gulf region.

According to the Health Ministry, the Border Health Services staff traced the deadly monkeypox virus case during screening at Islamabad Airport.

The Ministry of Health officials said, the patient, a 44-year-old individual had a travel history to the Gulf countries and was detected at Islamabad Airport during screening. The patient is currently isolated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and is in good health.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health and Regulations Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath assured that the border health services team is ensuring effective screening systems are in place. So far, over 630,000 passengers had been screened at airports, he added.

Dr Bharath said that following the detection of first mpox case in Pakistan, the national health authorities in collaboration with provincial health departments have increased alert levels at airports and border entry points and is implementing stringent monitoring measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently approved the first vaccine against monkeypox, marking a major milestone in the global fight against the virus. The vaccine, known as MVA-BN, will be administered in two doses, four weeks apart, to individuals aged 18 and older.

According to a WHO statement, the vaccine has shown 76 per cent effectiveness after the first dose and 82 per cent after the second. This approval comes as the WHO continues to classify monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern.

According to the WHO, the monkeypox has spread to 121 countries, with over 500 deaths reported this year. The virus is particularly deadly among high-risk groups and individuals with compromised immune systems, where mortality rates can reach up to 10 per cent, the global health watchdog said.

Mpox, which causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, was declared a public health emergency by the WHO on August 14. The disease, first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spread to neighbouring regions and has now reached to 121 nations worldwide.

In the past two years, Pakistan has reported a total of 16mpoxcases. This recent increase in cases has led health officials to reinforce monitoring efforts, particularly, at major entry points such as airports. Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Although generally less severe than smallpox, mpox can cause significant illness, especially in vulnerable populations. Public health officials urged travellers to remain vigilant and report any symptoms to health authorities immediately.

Following the detection of multiple mpox cases, Pakistan has requested vaccines from the WHO and GAVI. The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has begun discussions with these international bodies to secure a significant quantity of mpox vaccines. These vaccines will primarily be designated for healthcare workers and infectious disease specialists who are on the front lines of managing and treating confirmed and suspected mpox cases.

Additionally, isolation wards and filter clinics have been established in major cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar to handle any suspected cases.

