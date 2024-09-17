Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Minister reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi occasion

Press Release Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Information & Culture/Incharge arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions, Azma Bukhari visited Faisalabad to hold a high-level meeting at DC office committee room. Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Shazia Rizwan was also with her.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Nadeem Nasir (retd) and CPO Kamran Adil gave a detail briefing about arrangements made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH). They briefed that all necessary arrangements have been finalized in this regard. The minister said that she has been appointed to look after the arrangements in Faisalabad division along with Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and he will be joined as well.

She asked to do close liaison with Milad committee, peace committee, intelligence committee and said that government buildings should be illuminated with green lights and ornaments.

Meanwhile Minister for Information and Culture inaugurated the photo exhibition related to the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal at Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad. She also visited the different sections of Arts Council and said that Arts Council should be improved and Punjab government is working on this.

Later Punjab minister visited Faisalabad Press Club and met with journalist. She assured that annual grant of Rs 2.5 million to Press Club would release soon. She said that Journalist Colony problem would be resolved also.

Azma Bukhari Punjab Information Minister Eid Milad un Nabi occasion

