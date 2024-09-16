Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open week in mixed fashion

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2024 07:25pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as markets attempt to build off last week’s gains ahead of a Federal Reserve decision later this week.

Investors widely expect the Fed to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020. But markets are not sure whether to expect a 25 basis point cut or the more aggressive 50 basis point cut.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 41,612.16.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Size, speed of rate moves in focus as Fed poised to start cuts

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent to 5,614.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent to 17,514.91.

“Overall, the early action for stocks looks fairly muted. That should change as the week progresses,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, noting that the market will also have retail sales data to digest on Tuesday.

Among individual companies, Apple tumbled 3.7 percent amid speculation of lackluster sales for its new iPhone.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks open week in mixed fashion

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 158 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Gunvor Group keen to invest in petroleum sector, says Pakistan govt

Gaza rescuers say at least 18 killed in Israeli strikes

Sui Southern Gas Company appoints Amin Rajput as acting CEO, MD

Oil prices edge higher ahead of Fed interest rate decision

China beat Pakistan in shootout to enter Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

Read more stories