Nathalie Roos to step down as CEO of LIPTON Teas and Infusions

AMSTERDAM: Nathalie Roos has chosen to step down as Chief Executive Officer of LIPTON Teas and Infusions for personal reasons, in agreement with the Board, after two successful years running the world’s leading tea business.

Nathalie became CEO in July 2022 and has since overseen the creation of LIPTON Teas and Infusions as a world-leading consumer beverage group. She and her team have relaunched many of the company’s key brands with considerable success, and earlier this year she oversaw the establishment of a new global responsible sourcing partnership with the world’s largest tea exporter, Browns Investments, in an agreement which included the transfer of the Lipton tea estates in East Africa.

Pierre Laubies, LIPTON Teas and Infusions’ Chair of the Board, will be Executive Chair while the Board identifies Nathalie’s successor.

