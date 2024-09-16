AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-16

Windar tin plant: Closure termed a setback for Balochistan industry

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 07:29am

KARACHI: The recent closure of the Sidique Sons Tin Plant in Windar marks an unfortunate chapter in Balochistan’s economic development, experts said.

The Balochistan Economic Forum, which was instrumental in lobbying for this project nearly three decades ago, has expressed its deep concern over the cessation of operations at a plant that once promised a brighter economic future for the region.

Established with the vision of becoming a key driver of industrial growth and job creation in Balochistan, the Sidique Sons Tin Plant was expected to pave the way for economic diversification and upliftment.

The project was seen as a catalyst for regional development, offering a range of opportunities in employment, trade, and skill development. Over the years, the plant provided livelihoods to many families, stimulated local businesses, and contributed to the economic fabric of the province.

The closure; however, highlights the pressing challenges that continue to impede industrial growth in Balochistan. The President Balochistan Economic Forum, Sardar Shoukat Popalzai, believes that the potential of Balochistan remains largely untapped due to inadequate infrastructure, policy inconsistencies, and a lack of robust support systems for industries. The shuttering of this plant is a reminder that much more needs to be done to create an enabling environment for sustainable industrial development in the province.

The Balochistan Economic Forum calls upon both the provincial and federal governments to take immediate and meaningful steps to address the systemic issues that have led to the downfall of such vital projects.

It urges the government to work closely with stakeholders to revive the Sidique Sons Tin Plant or facilitate alternative industrial ventures that can once again bring hope and prosperity to the people of Balochistan. “As we reflect on the past three decades, it is evident that the aspirations of the people of Balochistan for economic stability and growth remain as strong as ever.”

Balochistan Industrial Sector plant shutdown industry in Balochistan Windar tin plant Sidique Sons Tin Plant

