Sep 15, 2024
Pakistan

NA, Senate sessions face delays as political meetings continue before ‘amendment package’

  • PML-N, PTI leaders meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a sought-after personality today for both sides
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2024 Updated September 15, 2024 08:41pm
Govt delegation meets JUI F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Amid some unusual buzz on a Sunday in the capital city, both the National Assembly (NA) and Senate sessions were delayed multiple times as political meetings continued before a likely ‘amendment package’ from the government.

The constitutional amendment package about increasing the retirement age of superior courts’ judges — a move vehemently opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), could not be introduced in Saturday’s sitting of the NA and is likely to be tabled today (Sunday).

Today’s NA session was initially scheduled for 11:30am but then changed to 4pm on a Special Parliamentary Committee’s request made to the NA speaker. However, the session could not start even at the revised time as meetings between the government and political parties continued.

Following delays in the NA, the Senate session on Sunday also faced delays and has now been slated at 10pm.

The government will need a two-thirds majority both in the National Assembly and the Senate for the passage of the “package”.

In the NA, the ruling coalition needs 224 votes to pass the constitutional amendment, whereas, in the Senate, the number stands at 64.

In the National Assembly, the treasury benches have 211 members against the opposition’s 101 lawmakers meaning that the government needs 13 more votes to pass the constitutional amendment package.

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of lawmakers belonging to the ruling alliance, and also took them into confidence on the constitutional amendment package.

The senators and members of the coalition parties assured their full support in the parliament for the passage of the proposed amendment aimed at increasing the retirement age limit of the superior courts’ judges.

During the meeting, the sources said, the prime minister had directed members of the Senate and the National Assembly to ensure their presence in Islamabad today (Sunday).

