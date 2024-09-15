Michael Wright takes 1-shot advantage at Sanford International

Aussie Michael Wright shot a 5-under-par 65 on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D. Wright credited a faster green, akin to the courses he’s used to in Australia, for helping with his comfort level.

“Back in Australia, we play a lot of our big tournaments with hard, fast greens that feel like this concrete we’re standing on,” Wright said.

“I think it plays into my hands a little bit, I’ve got a little bit of experience with the way the ball sort of bounces and releases.

“I’m just having a blast just being out here, just having the ability to play, I’m loving it!” Wright carded a bogey on No. 12, but he more than offset that with four birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 551-yard No. 16.

“I’m not making bombs from everywhere, but I’m putting solid,” Wright said. “Cleanup putting is pretty decent. I made one of the best cleanup putts for bogey on 12 today that I have in a while.”

Countryman Richard Green matched Wright’s round to surge into second, putting Australia in the top two spots on the leaderboard headed into Sunday’s final round.

Green’s day featured back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4-5, a bogey on No. 10, then a rally with four birdies among his final seven holes, putting him in strong position for Sunday.

“I’ve been playing good golf, hitting good golf shots, my process has been good, my practice has been good,” Green said.

“You just keep doing the same things over and over again. If they’re good, you stick to it and hopefully the cards will fall your way eventually.”

American Billy Andrade had built a four-shot lead during Friday’s Round 1, but he suffered through a 2-over 72 on Saturday to fall into a tie for third at 5 under, three shots behind the leader.

His day included four bogeys against two birdies.

Tied with Andrade is Steve Stricker, who fired a 2-under 68.

Stricker balanced two birdies against no bogeys. Seven golfers are a stroke behind those two at 4 under: Tim O’Neal (66), South Africa’s Ernie Els (66), Rocco Mediate (66), Ken Duke (66), Tim Petrovic (67), Bernhard Langer of Germany (67) and Ken Tanigawa (69).