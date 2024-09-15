AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Michael Wright takes 1-shot advantage at Sanford International

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2024 11:58am

Aussie Michael Wright shot a 5-under-par 65 on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D. Wright credited a faster green, akin to the courses he’s used to in Australia, for helping with his comfort level.

“Back in Australia, we play a lot of our big tournaments with hard, fast greens that feel like this concrete we’re standing on,” Wright said.

“I think it plays into my hands a little bit, I’ve got a little bit of experience with the way the ball sort of bounces and releases.

“I’m just having a blast just being out here, just having the ability to play, I’m loving it!” Wright carded a bogey on No. 12, but he more than offset that with four birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 551-yard No. 16.

“I’m not making bombs from everywhere, but I’m putting solid,” Wright said. “Cleanup putting is pretty decent. I made one of the best cleanup putts for bogey on 12 today that I have in a while.”

Countryman Richard Green matched Wright’s round to surge into second, putting Australia in the top two spots on the leaderboard headed into Sunday’s final round.

Green’s day featured back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4-5, a bogey on No. 10, then a rally with four birdies among his final seven holes, putting him in strong position for Sunday.

“I’ve been playing good golf, hitting good golf shots, my process has been good, my practice has been good,” Green said.

LIV Golf abandons bid for world ranking points

“You just keep doing the same things over and over again. If they’re good, you stick to it and hopefully the cards will fall your way eventually.”

American Billy Andrade had built a four-shot lead during Friday’s Round 1, but he suffered through a 2-over 72 on Saturday to fall into a tie for third at 5 under, three shots behind the leader.

His day included four bogeys against two birdies.

Tied with Andrade is Steve Stricker, who fired a 2-under 68.

Stricker balanced two birdies against no bogeys. Seven golfers are a stroke behind those two at 4 under: Tim O’Neal (66), South Africa’s Ernie Els (66), Rocco Mediate (66), Ken Duke (66), Tim Petrovic (67), Bernhard Langer of Germany (67) and Ken Tanigawa (69).

golf Michael Wright Rocco Mediate

Comments

200 characters

Michael Wright takes 1-shot advantage at Sanford International

Export-oriented sectors: AGP recommends probe into subsidy against RLNG

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

Missile fired from Yemen set off sirens in central Israel, military says

Myanmar’s flooding death toll jumps to 74, state media reports

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

Read more stories