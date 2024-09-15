Six killed in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least six people were killed and two houses were destroyed in different rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people died in Charsadda as the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain, the deceased included a man, his wife and their three children.

The PDMA report revealed that one person died due to lightning and one house was completely destroyed and another house partially damaged during the last 24 hours.

The report stated that from July 1, 2024, around 107 persons died and 146 injured due to monsoon rains and around 977 houses were damaged while 262 houses were completely destroyed.

PDMA directed all relevant departments to expedite their relief operations in the affected areas and provide all necessary items to the affected people. A PDMA spokesman said that PDMA also directed local administration to provide financial help and first-aid to affected people of these areas. PDMA teams are also patrolling in affected areas round the clock and extending full support to rain affected families.

Director-General PDMA monitors the situation in affected areas and is in contact with relief teams. The PDMA operational center is functioning smoothly round the clock.

PDMA advised tourists to contact 1700 in case of any emergency and don’t hesitate to take any guidance.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grief over the death of five family members in Turangzai and prayed for the departed souls.

The governor directed authorities to start relief work and provide assistance to the bereaved family.

Separately, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the death of the family members and prayed for the deceased.

