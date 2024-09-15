AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-15

Six killed in rain-related incidents in KP

Amjad Ali Shah Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

PESHAWAR: At least six people were killed and two houses were destroyed in different rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people died in Charsadda as the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain, the deceased included a man, his wife and their three children.

The PDMA report revealed that one person died due to lightning and one house was completely destroyed and another house partially damaged during the last 24 hours.

The report stated that from July 1, 2024, around 107 persons died and 146 injured due to monsoon rains and around 977 houses were damaged while 262 houses were completely destroyed.

PDMA directed all relevant departments to expedite their relief operations in the affected areas and provide all necessary items to the affected people. A PDMA spokesman said that PDMA also directed local administration to provide financial help and first-aid to affected people of these areas. PDMA teams are also patrolling in affected areas round the clock and extending full support to rain affected families.

Director-General PDMA monitors the situation in affected areas and is in contact with relief teams. The PDMA operational center is functioning smoothly round the clock.

PDMA advised tourists to contact 1700 in case of any emergency and don’t hesitate to take any guidance.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grief over the death of five family members in Turangzai and prayed for the departed souls.

The governor directed authorities to start relief work and provide assistance to the bereaved family.

Separately, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the death of the family members and prayed for the deceased.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP rain

Comments

200 characters

Six killed in rain-related incidents in KP

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

‘Amendment package’ likely to be tabled today

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Sindh introduces contributory pension scheme

Read more stories