Pakistan Print 2024-09-15

World First Aid Day marked

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: The World First Aid Day was marked with a renewed pledge to making Pakistan a “nation of lifesavers.”

Emergency Services Department celebrated the day in which speakers highlighted the importance of a lifesaver and first aider in every home.

On the direction of the Secretary ESD, World First Aid Day was commemorated in all districts of Punjab to raise awareness about the importance of first aid, particularly bleeding control and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasized that Rescue Scouts can play a vital role in saving lives by providing first aid as first responders from the community before specialized emergency services arrive.

While addressing a ceremony at the Command & Control Centre here today, Dr. Rizwan said that emergency services like Rescue 1122 require at least 8 to 10 minutes to respond to any emergency while in the case of cardiac arrest, brain damage or brain trauma starts after 4 minutes which can only be prevented by performing quality CPR by a trained “lifesaver.”

He explained that Rescue 1122 has provided timely emergency services to 15.6 million emergency victims since inception of service.

