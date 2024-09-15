AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan

CM for exploring potential of pink salt export

Published 15 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: “Pink salt is like a treasure trove for Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

While chairing a meeting to review proposals on getting maximum revenue from the export of pink salt, the CM directed the authorities concerned to prepare a plan for setting up value-added industry for the pink salt. She said, “Ban the export of raw pink salt.”

The CM sought a comprehensive plan on improvement in the export of pink salt. She directed to ensure safety of mining workers, and considered a proposal to use modern technology for the extraction of minerals in Punjab.

Provincial Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM expressed a deep sense of grief over the death of 02 on-duty policemen after being hit by a bus in Gujarat. She offered condolences and expresses her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

