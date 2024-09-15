AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Sindh govt makes birth registration free of cost

Press Release Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has made a historic decision to provide free birth registration services, with the Sindh Cabinet approving this initiative.

Additionally, the Sindh Cabinet has introduced a penalty of 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5 lakh for the cultivation of prohibited drug-related crops. It has also approved a punishment of 14 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 20 lakh for drug manufacturing and the use of premises for such activities. Furthermore, the cabinet has sanctioned imprisonment ranging from one to seven years, along with a fine of Rs. 10 lakh, for drug possession.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the new birth registration initiative aims to streamline the registration process and make it more accessible to underprivileged communities.

In a statement, he said the abolition of the enrollment fee will greatly benefit disadvantaged and low-income groups by enabling them to register their children without financial barriers, while also helping the government collect accurate demographic data.

He said that the decision will have far-reaching benefits, as it will ensure the legal identity of every person in Sindh. Free registration will also help eliminate issues such as child labor, human trafficking, and early marriages by establishing documented age for legal protection. Memon said that the punishments and fines for the cultivation of narcotic crops are the result of recommendations made by the Excise and Narcotics Department.

He said the new legislation related to drugs is not just a policy; it is a declaration of war against those involved in the drug trade. Decisive actions are being taken against all individuals connected to drug trafficking, and these efforts will be intensified. Memon said that The Sindh government will not compromise on the illegal drug trade or the future of the new generation. The government of Sindh will leave no stone unturned in its mission to bring those involved in the nefarious drug trade to justice.

