COAS vows full support to KPK police, LEAs

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to fully support the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in enabling them to carry out their duties effectively in the newly-merged districts.

During his visit to Orakzai District, where he met with troops involved in recent counter-terrorism operations in the Tirah Valley, General Munir emphasised the importance of continued capacity building for LEAs in the region, the military’s media wing stated.

According to the ISPR, the COAS was briefed on the overall security situation and the ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations in the area. He expressed his appreciation for the high morale and preparedness of the troops, while also reaffirming the resolve to decisively dismantle terrorist networks and suppress illegal activities in the region.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Army and other LEAs, General Munir stressed that the hard-earned peace, achieved through the sacrifices of the nation, would be preserved at all costs.

He highlighted that the sacrifices of martyrs only strengthen the resolve to continue fighting with utmost dedication.

General Munir also acknowledged the essential role of local populations in assisting security forces, emphasising that their cooperation is crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the area.

Earlier in his visit, the COAS laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was welcomed by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

