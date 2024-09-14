SSGC organises Mehfil-e-Milaad-Un-Nabi (PBUH)

KARACHI: Living up to its tradition, SSGC organized Mehfil-e-Milaad-un-Nabi PBUH, an indispensable feature of the blessed month of Rabi-Al-Awwal that marks the birth of Almighty’s final messenger Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

SSGC employees attended the Milaad in large numbers that was held at the Company's Head Office auditorium in Karachi on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Mehfil was organized by Company's Corporate Communication Department (CCD) with requisite support from Admin and Services Departments. General Manager CCD, Shahid Shaikh, welcomed the esteemed guests to the Mehfil-e-Milaad, followed by a Naat recitation from Dy. General Manager CCD, Salman A. Siddiqui.

Reputed Islamic scholar Allama Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Madni was invited to address the gathering as keynote speaker.

In his thought-provoking talk, the learned scholar reiterated that there are so many precious and beautiful aspects of the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that one can easily benefit from and embody in their lives. His sermon focused on Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) best model of tolerance and forgiveness, where he stressed upon the various ways in which patience, tolerance and compassion can change the outcome of situations.

He focused on integrating the values and teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our daily lives and experience the invaluable positive change it has on us.

The event was also marked by heart rending naat renditions by reputed Naat khuwaans Syed Khalid Hussain Shah and Muhammad Khawar Naqshbandi, besides couple of Company employees including Shehzad Alam from Sales, Quetta and Salman from Meter Plant. It was a treat to hear the Naat khuwaans who gave their renditions in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with tremendous passion and gusto.

The Milaad was aptly hosted by a former SSGC executive Mohammad Ali Gohar. Another former employee Qari Rais Ahmed recited verses from the Holy Quran to begin the program.

On his last day in the office, Managing Director SSGC Imran Maniar also attended the Milaad and thanked the guests for their presence and especially Allama Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Madni for his thought-provoking sermon. He later presented bouquets and company souvenirs to the esteemed guests. The Mehfil concluded on a dua led by Mufti saheb.

