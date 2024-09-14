AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan

LG Minister assures all stakeholders of consultation in new legislation

Recorder Report Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 07:07am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that all stakeholders would be consulted in the process of establishing the Punjab Water Supply, Sewerage, Sanitation, and Solid Waste Management Authority (PWSSSWMA).

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on Friday to deliberate on the proposal to create a single authority for all municipal services. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Khuram Khan Virk, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asiya Gull and others.

On this occasion, Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company, briefed the participants on the proposed authority, adding that the goal of establishing PWSSSWMA is to enhance services for citizens.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister emphasized that the Punjab government has decided to eliminate duplication in municipal services and thus, the creation of the authority was being reviewed. He stressed that effective municipal services should be provided at the grassroots and that eliminating duplication across departments was essential for clearer service delivery. Establishing the authority at the provincial level was expected to resolve various complexities, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary Khuram Khan Virk indicated that proposals would be sent to the Chief Minister after reviewing all aspects. He said that while further consideration was needed before the proposed legislation, the process would be completed quickly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

