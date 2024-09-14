JI slams silence over Gaza genocide

KARACHI: The city chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday slammed the Muslim world for its “silence” and “inaction” to stop the Gaza genocide with accusing the UN for humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

JI Karachi head, Monem Zafar decried Israel and its western supporters including the US, Britain, Germany and France for carrying out Palestinians genocide in Gaza.

He also censured the heads of Muslim countries for not speaking up against Isreali oppressive war and keeping silence over 41,000 killings in Gaza. He said that the UN has given birth to a new genocide in the 21st century.

“Over 41,000 innocent lives have perished in Israel’s war against Palestinians that also left over 90,000 injured, including over 22,000 permanently amputated,” he said.

He shamed the Israeli forces for deliberately targeting hospitals, medics, rescue officials and services and charity workers, saying that the Muslim world has failed to fulfil its primary responsibility to aide Palestinians.

Calling Hamas a “freedom movement”, Monem also paid tribute to the resistance fighters against the Isreali oppressive forces and western imperialism. He also termed Isreal an “illegitimate” state established on the stolen land of Palestine.

