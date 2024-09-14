IMSEC-2024 inaugurated in Karachi by IMO Secretary-General

KARACHI: The International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference (IMSEC) 2024 has officially inaugurated in Karachi by Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) here on Friday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh attended the event as the chief guest, alongside key figures such as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs Umar Zafar Sheikh and Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi.

Addressing the inaugural session of the IMSEC-2024, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted Karachi’s strategic significance as the “gateway to Pakistan” and expressed optimism for strengthening ties with the IMO.

He emphasized the crucial role of ports of Karachi in facilitating maritime trade and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to environmental stewardship and adherence to international maritime regulations. Secretary-General IMO Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco praised Pakistan’s commitment to maritime sustainability and acknowledged the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ initiatives to explore new avenues for cooperation.

He encouraged Pakistan to actively engage in global maritime efforts, stressing the significance of protecting trans-boundary species, minimizing ship pollution, and addressing plastic waste. Velasco advocated for the adoption of green maritime corridors and the use of alternative fuels, such as methanol.

Recognizing the challenges faced by Pakistan’s maritime industry, including a shortage of qualified seafarers, Velasco noted the vast opportunities for growth, given that 90% of global trade is conducted via sea routes. He urged the nation to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and develop a comprehensive action plan to elevate maritime trade.

In closing, Velasco commended Pakistan’s hospitality and reiterated the importance of ongoing collaboration with the IMO to modernize ship recycling practices. He encouraged the government to bolster the maritime economy and create more growth opportunities.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi highlighted the evolution of Karachi Port into Pakistan’s premier maritime gateway since its establishment in 1886. He emphasized the port’s strategic importance in regional trade, facilitating 60 percent of the nation’s trade, and its commitment to modernizing operations to meet international standards.

Chairman KPT noted the recent docking of the MSC ANNA, the largest ship ever to arrive in Pakistan, as a testament to the port’s capabilities. He reaffirmed dedication to sustainability and innovation in the maritime sector, urging collaboration for a prosperous future.

Facilitating a comprehensive logistics framework, Karachi Port includes 33 kilometres of internal railway tracks, well-maintained roads, computerized services, advanced communication systems, and navigation aids, complemented by equipped fire stations to ensure safety and efficiency, he said.

He said Karachi Port has demonstrated steady growth in cargo handling over recent years. The port has adapted to the evolving maritime industry, accommodating larger vessels with deeper draughts (16-18 meters). Recently, Karachi Port celebrated a significant milestone with the arrival of the largest ship ever to dock in Pakistan, the MSC ANNA, at KPT’s South Asia Pakistan Terminal Limited (SAPTL). This accomplishment reinforces KPT’s status as a premier port in the region.

With a length of 400 meters and a capacity of 19,368 TEUs, the arrival of this vessel serves as clear evidence of KPT’s commitment to international standards and its readiness to meet global demands, he said adding that Karachi Port Trust is committed to further enhancing its operational capabilities to meet international maritime standards. Plans include expanding port infrastructure, integrating green technologies, and improving digitization efforts, ensuring Karachi Port remains competitive and successful in the long-term.

He said continuous efforts are underway to reshape and enhance cargo handling capabilities, ensuring that Karachi Port remains a vital hub for trade and commerce in Pakistan and the broader region.

Later, the Secretary-General of the IMO visited Karachi Port and witnessed the Port’s operations, the KPT Hospital, and the KPT Head Office, where he attended a cultural program hosted by the Karachi Port Trust.

