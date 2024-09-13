AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,442 Increased By 64.9 (0.77%)
BR30 27,331 Increased By 215.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,598 Increased By 580.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,069 Increased By 156.2 (0.63%)
Sep 13, 2024
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls on stronger yen; chip stocks limit losses

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 10:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday after a stronger yen weighed on export-oriented stocks, while gains in chip-related stocks limited losses.

The Nikkei was down 0.89% at 36,507.1 by the midday break, after opening 0.13% higher. For the week, the index is set to rise 1.21%.

The broader Topix lost 0.84% to 2,570.71 and is poised to post a 0.19% weekly decline.

“The stock market has been so closely linked with the currency market because investors are worried about the impact of the yen rising below 140 to the dollar on corporate earnings,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“But we expect domestic firms can boost their profits even as the yen rises to around 130. So the market might be too sensitive to the yen’s move.”

The yen rose against the dollar in early trade, hovering close to an 8-1/2-month high of 140.71 it touched on Wednesday. Rubber makers fell 1.93% to become the worst performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) 33 industry sub-indexes.

The automakers’ index fell 1.27%, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor losing 1.75% and 1.27%, respectively. Entertainment company Konami Group fell 4% to become the biggest loser on the Nikkei.

Japan’s Nikkei rallies on Wall Street gains

Heavyweight Fast Retailing, the owner of the Uniqlo brand, fell 1.12% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Chip-related stocks rose, with Advantest climbing 0.54% and Disco rising 1.14%.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 22% rose, 73% fell, while 3% traded flat.

Japan Nikkei share

