AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,442 Increased By 64.9 (0.77%)
BR30 27,331 Increased By 215.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,598 Increased By 580.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,069 Increased By 156.2 (0.63%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-13

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Recorder Report Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 09:23am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have decided to establish a Database of Economic Preferences (DEPs) for the SCO region, which will act as a comprehensive resource for the member states to access information on economic incentives and preferences within the bloc, fostering a more cohesive business environment.

An official statement says that Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired the 23rd Meeting of Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States responsible for Foreign Economic and Trade Activities on Thursday.

Pakistan hosted the event in its capacity as the Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, the second-highest forum of the organisation. The Ministerial meeting was preceded by the 47th Meeting of the Commission of Senior Officials (CSO) of SCO Member States on 10th and 11th September 2024, also held in Islamabad.

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

In his opening remarks, Jam Kamal Khan, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the aims and objective of the SCO to promote peace and prosperity in the region. While acknowledging the global economic challenges facing the region, he emphasised the vital role of the SCO in addressing these issues through cooperation and constructive engagement.

He conveyed Pakistan’s strong commitment and readiness to contribute to and collaborate with all Member States to achieve shared goals.

“Let us seize this opportunity to forge stronger partnerships, enhance regional cooperation, and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all our peoples”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade Jam Kamal SCO Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce Minister SCO member countries regional cooperation Database of Economic Preferences

Comments

200 characters

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

Read more stories