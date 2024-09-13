Over 3,000 illegal connections removed as crackdown against gas theft continues

KARACHI: SSGC continued to tighten the noose on gas theft miscreants through fresh arrests and multiple targeted raids in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) and theft control unit of Customer Relations Department (CRD) took the lead in cracking down on the offenders.

Following raids conducted by SS&CGTO on their commercial units for direct gas theft, owners of a sweet mart shop and a spare parts service station were arrested by SSGC Police from North Karachi and North Nazimabad. FIRs were lodged against the miscreants and claims are being raised. In fresh operations, around 3,029 illegal domestic connections were removed in different cities and towns by the Company’s theft control teams.

In Karachi, CRD's theft control teams removed more than 2,609 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Lyari, Malir, Badia Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Bahadurabad and several other areas. In the pilferage cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections that were dismantled during the raids. Service lines were also killed by SSGC teams to prevent any further unauthorized use. Theft claims are being raised for the recovery of losses incurred.

Raids were also conducted by SSGC's theft control teams on houses involved in underground and overhead theft in Nawabshah and Larkana regions, with the removal of 20 illegal domestic connections. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in pilferage were removed by the reading teams. Consequently, theft claims are being raised accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024