NHA, Wapda termed essential SOEs, DP Establishments 'strategic' one

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) categorised National Highways Authority (NHA) and Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) as essential State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Defence Production Establishments as strategic SOE.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting of the CCoSOEs, here on Thursday.

The Ministry of Communications presented a proposal regarding the categorisation of the NHA as an essential SOE under Paragraph 9 of the SOEs Policy 2023, due to the NHA’s involvement and its critical role in implementing government policies with significant security, social, and economic impacts.

After careful consideration, the CCoSOEs approved the proposal, categorising the NHA as an essential SOE.

The Ministry of Communications also proposed the categorisation of the Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) as a strategic and essential SOE under Paragraph 9 of the SOEs (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023.

The proposal was reviewed in the light of the justifications presented by Ministry of Communications, and was approved by the CCoSOEs.

The Ministry of Defence Production submitted a proposal regarding the strategic categorisation of Defence Production Establishments, including entities such as Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW), National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), and Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP). These establishments are engaged in national security and defence-related activities that fulfill the operational requirements of the Armed Forces. The proposal was approved for further submission to the Cabinet for final approval.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) presented a proposal for the reconstitution of the Boards of Directors of the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Ltd (CPPA-G), Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC), and Power Information Technology Company (PITC). The proposal included the nomination of independent directors, ex-officio directors, and the chairman for each of these boards. After consideration, the CCoSOEs approved the nominations, thereby reconstituting the Boards of CPPA-G, PPMC, and PITC.

The Ministry of Water Resources submitted a proposal to categorise Wapda as a strategic or essential SOE. After deliberation, the committee decided to categorise Wapda as an essential SOE. It was further directed that Wapda align its governing Act in consonance with the SOEs Act.

The meeting concluded with the committee emphasising the importance of strategic oversight and effective governance of SOEs to ensure their contribution to national development objectives.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Awais Ahmed Leghari, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), additional attorney general for Pakistan, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, federal secretaries, and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments.

