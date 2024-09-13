KP governor appoints four SAs to CM

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed four Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect on Thursday.

The appointment of the special assistants has been made in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the KP Advisors and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1989.

The newly appointed Special Assistants include Musawir Khan, Muhammad Suhail Afridi, Nek Muhammad Khan and Humayun Khan.

Musawir Khan has been assigned the portfolio of environment, Nek Muhammad Khan (Relief), Humayun Khan (Prisons) and Suhail Afridi (C&W) respectively.

