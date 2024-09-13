AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,018 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,913 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-13

ECB cuts interest rates as growth dwindles

Reuters Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 07:27am

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank cut interest rates again on Thursday as inflation slows and economic growth falters, but provided no substantial clues to its next step, even as investors bet on steady policy easing in the months ahead.

The ECB lowered its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.50% in a widely telegraphed move, following up on a similar cut in June as inflation is now within striking distance of its 2% target and the domestic economy is skirting a recession.

With the cut widely expected, investor attention has already shifted to what will come next and how ECB decisions will be shaped by the US Federal Reserve’s widely expected start to its own rate-cutting next week. But the ECB, the central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro, gave nothing away.

“We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told a press conference, using the bank’s standard formula for what it calls its “data-dependent”, meeting-by-meeting approach to policy.

“We are looking at a whole battery of indicators,” she said, noting that September was likely to deliver a low reading of inflation simply because of statistical base effects.

Euro assets were little changed by the move and by the absence of clues on the future rate path, which analysts interpreted as evidence of the ECB’s caution.

“Given that the ECB’s track record of predicting inflation on its way up is rather weak, the ECB will want to be entirely sure before engaging in more aggressive rate cuts,” said Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro at ING.

Lagarde painted a mixed picture of inflation in the euro area continuing to be sustained by rising wages even as overall labour cost pressures moderated and were absorbed by companies.

ECB EU European Central Bank interest rates ECB interest rates

Comments

200 characters

ECB cuts interest rates as growth dwindles

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Read more stories