Sep 13, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-13

‘HBL China Story’ session held

Press Release Published 13 Sep, 2024 07:37am

KARACHI: HBL hosts the “HBL China Story” session, bringing together colleagues to discuss the significance of the Bank’s journey in China that started in 2005. HBL is the first and only Bank from Pakistan to have branches in Beijing and one of the three banks from South Asia and MENA region to offer end-to-end RMB intermediation in China.

The event was attended by HE Zhang Hao, Acting Consul General of China in Karachi, and Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL. Wei Cheng, Country Manager China, presented HBL’s journey in China.

With HBL’s growing business in Pakistan and its international footprint, China is the Linchpin and a market that HBL identifies as its second home. The key theme of the session was to explore opportunities for the next chapter of HBL’s growth in China.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL said, “HBL’s journey to China began in 2005 with the establishment of Representative Office in Beijing. Over the years China has become the cornerstone of our strategy growing and facilitating trade in the region and promoting business in RMB.

We are immensely proud of the critical role that our China team plays in serving our clients across our network in UAE, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh and Bahrain.”

Narrating the HBL China story, Wei Cheng, Country Manager China, said, “HBL’s growth in China is a testament to our strong relationships with local partners and our ability to adapt to the unique needs of this dynamic market. Our continued success will be driven by innovation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the Chinese market.

By leveraging the strength of our group and our understanding of local dynamics, we are positioned to contribute significantly to the diverse needs of our clients across HBL’s network.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

