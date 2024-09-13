Speedy and inexpensive justice high priority: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people is among the top-most priorities of the government.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly on Thursday, the minister said that the government has constituted three task forces to review civil, criminal, and NAB laws.

Moreover, a Special Committee has been constituted to set up legal aid mechanism for the poor and vulnerable sections of the society, he said.

He said that his ministry is reviewing various laws to ensure inexpensive and speedy justice to the public. In this regard, the prime minister has constituted a Legal Reform Committee under the chairmanship of the Minister for Law and Justice.

He said that the government is implementing several reforms and initiatives in collaboration with the judiciary to ensure that delays are minimised and justice is served efficiently.

Minister for Energy Awais Leghari also caused panic in the National Assembly during question-hour session, saying he was feeling symptoms of Covid-19.

The minister who wore a face mask announced at the floor of the National Assembly, “I am unwell, feeling symptoms of Covid, but didn’t test yet.”

“Are you scaring us that you have contracted Covid,” the deputy speaker asked the minister.

“I have come to the Parliament out of respect of the house to answer all questions,” the energy minister further said. “Will you shake hands with the opposition members,” the speaker asked. “I cordially want to hug the leader of opposition,” the minister replied.

The minister left the house after the members insisted him to leave.

Talking to media, the energy minister said that the government has forwarded its reform plans and energy vision to the National Energy Administration of China.

Awais Leghari said that an important aspect of these talks involved the re-profiling of debt amounting to $8.5 to $9 billion, which is expected to reduce electricity prices and increase demand for electricity.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that inclusion of Allama Iqbal Open University’s students in the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme will be ensured. He, however, said the final decision in this regard has yet to be taken.

Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik said that government has capacity of 21 days of storage of oil in the country.

He said that reserves of gas are decreasing four per cent per annum. However, he said that the connection of LNG is being provided to housing societies.

In a written reply to another question, the minister said that the PSO have two LNG Sales Purchase Agreements (SPA) with Qatar and both are valid till 31st December 2031.

He said that the PSO imports on average nine LNG cargoes per month, which translates approximately to 900 MMCF/day. He said that PSO imports LNG on behalf of gas utility companies who onward sell re-gasified LNG to their consumers i.e., power, industry, CNG and cement etc.

Moreover, PSO-Qatar LNG SPA is sovereign contract under G-to-G arrangement with take-or-pay clauses, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024