Maryam for improving police performance

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to improve police performance.

“We want to equip police personnel with body cameras to ensure transparency and better behaviour from the public,” the CM said, adding: “Real-time monitoring of police personnel will also be possible when equipped with body cams. The purpose of installing body cameras is to improve police behavior and ensure monitoring.”

The CM noted, “The use of social media by police officers and personnel is affecting service delivery.” She directed the police officers to focus on professionalism instead of social media. She underscored, “Protection of people’s life and property is the government’s foremost priority.”

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the relevant authorities that the Home Department has issued orders to ban the use of social media by police officers and officials. She was also apprised that the personnel of police operation, investigation and traffic wing will be installed with body cams. She was further briefed that steps have been initiated to provide body cams to police personnel.

Moreover, the CM in her message on Martyrdom Day of 1965 War Hero Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider, said, “A martyr’s demise lends a new lease of life to the nation.

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed sacrificed his precious life for the sake of Pakistan. He set an everlasting example of courage and bravery. The entire nation is proud of his sacrifice for the defense of the country.

Those who lay down their lives to defend the dear motherland are heroes of the entire nation. Pakistani nation is proud of the great sacrifices of its valiant martyrs.”

Meanwhile, while taking notice of violence against polio team, the CM said, “Polio workers are performing a national duty of saving children from disability. Obstruction in anti-polio vaccination campaign will not be tolerated.”

The CM has also sought a report on the violence against polio team in UC 69 of Dataganj Bakhsh town.

