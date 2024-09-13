Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 186,039 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,380 tonnes of import cargo and 104,659 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,380 comprised of 58,442 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,786 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 12,152 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 104,659 comprised of 36,695 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 66,812 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,152 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Xin Fu Zhou, Li Dian 3, Vancouver, Erdek, Gulf Jalmuda & Bochem Rotterdam berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Asian Lilac, Ginga Saker, Stena Convoy & Nyk Vesta sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Marathopolis, Au Taurus and Simaisma left the port on today morning, while another ship ‘Maya Gas-1’ is expected to sail on today 12th, September 2024.

Cargo volume of 191,888 tonnes, comprising 127,911 tonnes imports cargo and 63,977 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,323 Containers (1,442 TEUs Imports& 2,881 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Torm Malaysia and Ab Serena & another ship ‘One Recommendation’ carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on today 12th September, 2024.

