Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan beat China 5-1 to secure semi-final spot

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2024 06:29pm

Pakistan hockey team crushed China 5-1 to qualify for the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Thursday.

Pakistan dominated the game from the word go, taking a 2-0 lead in the first half. They changed gears in the second half, and scored three more goals, and conceded only one.

Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid were the stars of the match, each scoring two goals. China’s only goal was scored by GAO Jiesheng in the fourth quarter.

This is Pakistan’s second win on the trot. On Wednesday, they defeated Japan 2-1 in a nail-biting finish.

Earlier, the Greenshirts had drawn two consecutive games against Malaysia (2-2) and Korea (2-2).

Pakistan will face archrival India in the last pool match on Saturday. India have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, making this upcoming clash all the more thrilling.

