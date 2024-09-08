Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan, Malaysia settle for 2-2 draw

Pakistan kicked off their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Sunday.

Pakistan started strongly, taking the lead in the second quarter, thanks to a goal by Sufyan Khan.

Nadeem Ahmed netted another goal in the third quarter to double the lead. However, Malaysia made a brilliant comeback minutes after with a goal from the penalty corner.

The Greenshirts maintained the 2-1 lead until the end, however, Aiman Rozemi’s goal in the dying minutes of the game levelled the score 2-2.

This was the second match of the day. Earlier, the opening match between South Korea and Japan had ended in a 5-5 draw.

In the third game of the day, India defeated China 3-0 to kick off their title defence.

Pakistan will face South Korea, Japan, China and India in their next fixtures on September 9, 11, 12 and 14, respectively.