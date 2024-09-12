AGL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-6.77%)
Sports

Afghanistan-NZ Test faces complete washout after day four called off

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2024
Groundsmen attempt to repair wet patches on the ground. Photo: AFP
Groundsmen attempt to repair wet patches on the ground. Photo: AFP

GREATER NOIDA: Rain forced the fourth successive day of the only Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand to be called off on Thursday, leaving the match in danger of being washed out without a ball being bowled.

With overnight downpours adding to an already saturated Greater Noida ground, near New Delhi, umpires inspected before the scheduled start time of 9:30 am (0400 GMT) and declared that no play would be possible.

The toss is still to take place at Afghanistan’s adopted home ground, which has witnessed incessant rain for two weeks.

The venue, which is hosting its first Test, has come under scrutiny for lacking world-class facilities and having only basic drainage.

Hand-held electric fans had been used earlier in the week in a desperate attempt to dry the saturated turf.

Rain continues to wreak havoc on Afghanistan v New Zealand Test

Afghanistan, who are unable to play international matches at home because of the security situation, have played several Twenty20 and one-day internationals at the venue since 2017 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India offered use of its facilities.

This is only Afghanistan’s 10th five-day match since they were granted Test status in 2017.

Tim Southee’s New Zealand will next travel after Friday’s scheduled final day for two Tests in Sri Lanka before returning for three more against India.

