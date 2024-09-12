JI slams power tariffs hike

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday criticised the federal government’s decision to increase electricity tariffs, warning that the move will impose an additional financial burden on the public worth billions of rupees.

JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar while responding to the government’s move to increase power tariffs by Rs 1.74 a unit, warned that the electricity consumers will reject the hike to new highs.

He called the fresh increase “unbearable” for the impoverished nation amid historic inflation in the country, saying that the tariff hike is going to burden the public with an additional Rs 43 billion.

“The nation will not tolerate this intolerable burden under the pretext of a three-month adjustment,” he said, accusing Nepra of being nothing more than a “rubber stamp” used to benefit K-Electric and other similar entities.

He urged the government to revoke K-Electric’s licence, stating that it has failed to fulfill the primary objective of privatization, which was to serve the nation’s interests. He added that the city should be supplied with electricity from the national grid directly

