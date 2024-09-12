AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-12

JI slams power tariffs hike

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday criticised the federal government’s decision to increase electricity tariffs, warning that the move will impose an additional financial burden on the public worth billions of rupees.

JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar while responding to the government’s move to increase power tariffs by Rs 1.74 a unit, warned that the electricity consumers will reject the hike to new highs.

He called the fresh increase “unbearable” for the impoverished nation amid historic inflation in the country, saying that the tariff hike is going to burden the public with an additional Rs 43 billion.

“The nation will not tolerate this intolerable burden under the pretext of a three-month adjustment,” he said, accusing Nepra of being nothing more than a “rubber stamp” used to benefit K-Electric and other similar entities.

He urged the government to revoke K-Electric’s licence, stating that it has failed to fulfill the primary objective of privatization, which was to serve the nation’s interests. He added that the city should be supplied with electricity from the national grid directly

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI electricity tariffs

Comments

200 characters

JI slams power tariffs hike

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories