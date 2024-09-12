KARACHI: OnTuesdayat PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR29.018 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,134.

Major business was contributed byGold amounting to PKR 14.305billion, followed byCrude Oil (PKR 4.146billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.426billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.101billion), Silver (PKR 1.282billion), Platinum (PKR 852.441 million), DJ (PKR 578.776million), Natural Gas (PKR 420.233million), Copper (PKR 284.261million), SP 500 (PKR 264.238million), Palladium (PKR 186.366million), Brent (PKR 104.912million),Japan Equity (PKR 40.596million) andAluminum (PKR 24.180million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots amounting to PKR 48.395 million were traded.

