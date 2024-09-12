AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-12

Fed seen cutting policy rate by 25 bps next week

WASHINGTON: US central bankers will likely start long-awaited interest-rate cuts next week with a...
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

WASHINGTON: US central bankers will likely start long-awaited interest-rate cuts next week with a quarter-of-a-percentage-point reduction, as stubbornly intact underlying price pressures put them off more aggressive action.

Traders now see just a 15% chance of a half-point rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 policy-setting meeting, down from about 29% before the report that showed the consumer price index rose 2.5% in August from a year earlier, down from July’s 2.9% increase.

Excluding volatile food and energy, prices rose 3.2%. Shelter costs, where gains had been moderating in recent months, accelerated year-over-year for the first time since March 2023.

Economists look at so-called core inflation to get a sense of the trajectory of prices.

“I don’t know if it’s a blip, but this report shows core inflation is still a question mark,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “It probably seals a quarter percentage point rate cut from the Fed.”

Fed policymakers have kept the policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since July of last year to keep downward pressure on inflation and get it on track to their 2% target. Nearly all of them say they want to dial that back soon to keep from slowing the labor market too much.

Consumer Price Index interest rate Fed US central bankers

Comments

200 characters

Fed seen cutting policy rate by 25 bps next week

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories