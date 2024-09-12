Submission of challans in e criminal cases: LHC directs Punjab police to enforce centralised system

LAHORE: The Chief Justice Lahore High Court Aalia Neelum on Wednesday gave 15-day time to the Punjab police to enforce a centralised system to ensure swift submission of challans in the criminal cases.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) submitted a detailed report on pending cases in the province.

According to the report, there were 362,000 cases pending, out of which challans for 239,000 cases have been submitted to the trial courts. It said the challans for the remaining 123,461 cases will soon be submitted.

The report revealed that a centralized system was being created to ensure that there will be no delays in submitting challans to the courts.

The chief justice observed that, according to the police records, four cases were still pending without challans since 2013 in Gujranwala.

The IGP reiterated that a better system was being introduced for all cases.

The chief justice gave the IGP 15 days to implement the new system.

The CJ had taken notice of non-submission of challans in millions of cases registered in the province during the hearing of a bail petition.

