Pakistan Print 2024-09-12

ECP decision: Justice Iqbal of LHC refers PTI’s petition to CJ

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

LAHORE: Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday referred a petition of PTI against an ECP decision of inquiry on its intra-party elections to chief justice for its disposal by a larger bench.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Khan questioned the ECP`s jurisdiction to hold an inquiry into the party`s polls. It also objected to the failure to return the items seized during a raid on the PTI`s office by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The ECP had rejected the PTI`s pleas, ruling that the commission had the powers to regulate the intra-party polls.

The ECP had asked the PTI to approach the competent court of law for the return of files, computers, hard drives, etc.

Lahore High Court PTI ECP Barrister Gohar Khan Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal

