ECP decision: Justice Iqbal of LHC refers PTI’s petition to CJ

LAHORE: Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday referred a petition of PTI against an ECP decision of inquiry on its intra-party elections to chief justice for its disposal by a larger bench.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Khan questioned the ECP`s jurisdiction to hold an inquiry into the party`s polls. It also objected to the failure to return the items seized during a raid on the PTI`s office by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The ECP had rejected the PTI`s pleas, ruling that the commission had the powers to regulate the intra-party polls.

The ECP had asked the PTI to approach the competent court of law for the return of files, computers, hard drives, etc.

