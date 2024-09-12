Pakistan, China agree to explore ways to further enhance trade

ISLAMABAD: Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce held a meeting with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, on sidelines of the SCO Ministerial Conference.

Senior officials from Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan and Ministry of Commerce, China also were present in the meeting.

Chinese Vice Minister congratulated Pakistan on hosting first-ever Ministerial meeting of the SCO Ministers Responsible for Economy & Foreign Trade and pledged complete support of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to take steps to further explore the ways to enhance trade and to convene a meeting of Committee on Trade in Goods of Free Trade Agreement. Both sides agreed that the there is enormous potential for growth in agriculture sector. Chinese side desired its eagerness to import quality products from Pakistan.

Chinese side invited Pakistan to participate in China International Import Exhibition, Shanghai this year and conveyed that the huge space has been reserved for Pakistan. Pakistan side confirmed that the Pakistan is going to participate in the exhibition with 33 companies and also will establish a country pavilion.

It was also agreed during the meeting that the Gwadar Port should be operationalised at optimal capacity at the earliest.

Pakistan side informed that under the directions of the Prime Minister, a high-level committee has just shared its recommendations for making the Port fully operational.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024