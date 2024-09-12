Bano Qabil’s IT courses for madaaris teachers announced

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has announced the opening of its free IT education programme - Bano Qabil for teachers of the Madaris, officials said on Wednesday.

Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureishi highlighted that it is Alkhidmat’s desire to impart modern skills to Madaris teachers.

He praised their noble service to society by teaching the Holy Qur’an to young students, emphasizing that it is a deeply sacred and divine responsibility, deserving of the highest respect and reverence.

He said that Alkhidmat is planning to offer the Madaris teachers with an opportunity to learn vocational and technical courses at Alkhidmat’s Skill Development Center.

