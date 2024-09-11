AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by apparent suicide

BR Life & Style Published 11 Sep, 2024 04:35pm

Bollywood model and actor Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora has died in Mumbai. According to the police, he jumped off the terrace of the residential building where he lived, reported Hindustan Times on Wesnesday.

On Wednesday, actor Arbaaz Khan – Malaika’s ex-husband – was also spotted visiting Malaika and her family.

Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 after she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita.

Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In an earlier interview Malaika spoke of her life following her parents’ divorce.

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens,” according to Hindustan Times.

“I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms.”

Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. Their son Arhaan was born in 2002.

Bollywood Malaika Arora

Comments

200 characters

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by apparent suicide

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Afghanistan says to begin work on huge gas pipeline

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Oil recovers after slide as US inventory drop, storm support

Pakistan beat Japan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Read more stories