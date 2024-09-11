Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by apparent suicide

Bollywood model and actor Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora has died in Mumbai. According to the police, he jumped off the terrace of the residential building where he lived, reported Hindustan Times on Wesnesday.

On Wednesday, actor Arbaaz Khan – Malaika’s ex-husband – was also spotted visiting Malaika and her family.

Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 after she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita.

Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In an earlier interview Malaika spoke of her life following her parents’ divorce.

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens,” according to Hindustan Times.

“I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms.”

Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. Their son Arhaan was born in 2002.