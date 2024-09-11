AGL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (9.2%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 10, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 11 Sep, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Legislation related to privatisation of loss-making SOEs: Minister says govt will need support of Parliament

Read here for details.

  • NA Speaker summons IG, SSP over PTI leaders’ arrests; Barrister Gohar released

Read here for details.

  • Finance Minister reiterates resolve to restructure power sector

Read here for details.

  • PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Read here for details.

  • US, Pakistan discuss establishing commodities market to boost agri sector

Read here for details.

  • KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

Read here for details.

  • Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Read here for details.

  • KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

Read here for details.

