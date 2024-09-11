Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Legislation related to privatisation of loss-making SOEs: Minister says govt will need support of Parliament

NA Speaker summons IG, SSP over PTI leaders’ arrests; Barrister Gohar released

Finance Minister reiterates resolve to restructure power sector

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

US, Pakistan discuss establishing commodities market to boost agri sector

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

