Gohar released

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Tuesday released Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan after discharging him from a case registered against him at the Sangjani police station.

The city police arrested Barrister Gohar and Sher Afzal Marwat from outside the Parliament House on Monday. Following, the arrest, the PTI chairman was shifted to the police station; however, police discharged him from the case and released him.

Talking to reporters outside ATC court, Gohar after his release said that September 10 will be remembered as the darkest day in the country’s democratic history. “PTI will not forget this day,” he said, adding that “masked men entered the parliament yesterday and arrested our 10 MNAs.”

He said “he had himself offered his arrest as we had neither offered resistance and nor will do it. I have come to know in the parliament that a heavy contingent of police have been deployed outside the parliament,” he said, adding that police arrested him and Marwat outside the Parliament House gate.

Police arrested Shoaib Shaheen from his office and then later 10 PTI MNAs were arrested from inside the parliament by masked men.

