AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.44%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
DGKC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
KOSM 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.21%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
OGDC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 58.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,391 Increased By 26.7 (0.32%)
BR30 27,034 Increased By 119 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,380 Increased By 92.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,083 Increased By 9.7 (0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

Gohar released

Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Tuesday released Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan after discharging him from a case registered against him at the Sangjani police station.

The city police arrested Barrister Gohar and Sher Afzal Marwat from outside the Parliament House on Monday. Following, the arrest, the PTI chairman was shifted to the police station; however, police discharged him from the case and released him.

Talking to reporters outside ATC court, Gohar after his release said that September 10 will be remembered as the darkest day in the country’s democratic history. “PTI will not forget this day,” he said, adding that “masked men entered the parliament yesterday and arrested our 10 MNAs.”

He said “he had himself offered his arrest as we had neither offered resistance and nor will do it. I have come to know in the parliament that a heavy contingent of police have been deployed outside the parliament,” he said, adding that police arrested him and Marwat outside the Parliament House gate.

Police arrested Shoaib Shaheen from his office and then later 10 PTI MNAs were arrested from inside the parliament by masked men.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

