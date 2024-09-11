AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

Minister calls for digital inclusion to empower women

APP Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday called for digital inclusion to empower women in the country.

The minister for commerce, underscored the importance of digital inclusion as a key driver for economic equality during his keynote address at the “Shaping Tomorrow: Private Sector Engagement in Advancing Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment” event, hosted by UN Women Pakistan in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

He highlighted the critical role of the private sector in advancing gender equality, stressing that technology can serve as a “great equalizer” for women’s empowerment.

“The private sector plays a major role in driving change, and today’s event has showcased the need for collaboration in achieving gender equality. By prioritizing digital inclusion, we can remove the barriers that have historically kept women out of the economic mainstream,” Jam Kamal Khan stated.

He further announced that the Ministry of Commerce, through its new e-commerce policy, will implement various initiatives aimed at empowering women through policy and facilitation measures.

The event, which focused on the role of private enterprises in fostering gender equality, aimed to advocate for more robust participation from businesses in supporting women’s economic empowerment, leadership roles, and entrepreneurship.

In her opening remarks, Maria Holtsberg, UN Women Country Representative a.i., echoed the minister’s call for private sector engagement. She emphasized that “empowering women economically is key to unlocking their full potential,” and noted that investing in women contributes not only to business success but also to broader social development, including improved health, education, and social outcomes.

Two panel discussions at the event further explored key issues related to women’s empowerment.

Jam Kamal Khan empower women

