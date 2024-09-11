AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (9.32%)
AIRLINK 139.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 45.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.71%)
OGDC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.96%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 23.2 (0.28%)
BR30 27,057 Increased By 141.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,432 Increased By 145.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,094 Increased By 20.4 (0.08%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

Amna to assume foreign secretary’s charge today

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi retired as Pakistan’s 32nd foreign secretary on Tuesday who will be replaced by Amna Baloch.

“Today we bid farewell to Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi as the 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. He leaves government service upon attaining superannuation,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

Speaking at the farewell reception held at the Foreign Office, Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi thanked all the ambassadors and bosses he worked with and acknowledged separately.

He also acknowledged the efforts put in by his staff members at various times during his career by naming them and thanking them for their assistance.

Ambassador Qazi will be replaced by Amna Baloch as the country’s new foreign secretary who will assume the charge of her new responsibility today (Wednesday).

Ambassador Amna Baloch will be the second woman to hold the highest-ranking position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Tehmina Janjua who was appointed as the first woman foreign secretary in February 2017 by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Prior to this, Baloch was Pakistan’s Ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Amna Baloch

Comments

200 characters

Amna to assume foreign secretary’s charge today

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories